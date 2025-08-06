Fortitude Gold (FTCO) Q2 Sales Down 49%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) dropped 49% to $4.9 million in Q2 2025 compared to the prior-year period as Gold production dropped sharply compared to Q2 2024.

Net income (GAAP) turned positive at $0.8 million, up from a GAAP net loss in the prior year.

Dividend payments exceeded net income (GAAP). while cash reserves continued to decline, highlighting liquidity pressures.

Fortitude Gold (OTC:FTCO), released its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 5, 2025. The company reported GAAP revenue of $4.9 million and earnings per share (GAAP) of $0.04. This performance marked a 49% drop in sales compared to Q2 2024, reflecting much lower gold production and sales volumes at its key asset, the Isabella Pearl mine, compared to Q2 2024. Despite the steep decline in output, high gold prices helped Fortitude Gold post positive net income (GAAP) of $0.8 million, reversing a GAAP net loss of $0.1 million in Q2 2024. There were no analyst or company financial estimates to compare these results to. Overall, the quarter highlighted significant operational and regulatory headwinds, with continued dividend payments despite negative operating cash flow and declining cash on the balance sheet.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.04 ($0.01) n/m Revenue $4.9 million N/A N/A Net Income $0.8 million ($0.1 million) n/m Gold Ounces Sold 1,491 4,123 (63.8%) Total Cash Cost per Gold Ounce (Non-GAAP) $1,131 $782 44.6% Cash and Cash Equivalents (Period End) $17.1 million $32.9 million (48.0%)

About Fortitude Gold: Core Business and Strategic Priorities

Fortitude Gold (OTC:FTCO) operates in the precious metals mining industry and focuses primarily on gold production. Its main asset is the Isabella Pearl mine in Nevada, where it processes ore containing gold and a small amount of silver, producing and selling dore bars. The company's revenue and profitability depend directly on output from this single mine and the global prices for gold and silver.

Recent business strategy has centered on managing operational costs and maximizing returns from the Isabella Pearl mine, even as production declines. Regulatory compliance, especially for environmental reclamation, remains a key business focus, as does preparation for the development of its next project, County Line. Timely permit approvals for new mines are critical to the company's future, as current production at Isabella Pearl continues to decline.

Quarter Highlights: Production, Costs, and Progress

The most notable development was a sharp decrease in gold production and sales volumes compared to Q2 2024, with gold ounces sold falling to 1,491. Waste mined increased 36% to 474,654 tonnes compared to Q2 2024, suggesting the company worked deeper or more challenging areas of its open pit. Ore grades fell to 0.33 grams per tonne from 0.53 compared to Q2 2024.

Unit costs climbed as fixed expenses were spread across fewer produced ounces. The total cash cost per gold ounce, a non-GAAP measure that reflects direct costs minus any by-product credits, rose 44.7% to $1,131 compared to Q2 2024. Meanwhile, the all-in sustaining cost, a broader measure including sustaining capital and reclamation, grew 43% to $1,452 per ounce (non-GAAP) compared to Q2 2024. The realized gold price averaged $3,287 per ounce, that permitted the company to remain profitable despite these cost pressures.

CEO Jason Reid explained, "Between quarterly production from residual leach coupled with near term Pearl deep mineralization, we target production from both as our bridge to our next mine build at County Line."

Efforts on environmental compliance continued, with reclamation liabilities (GAAP) dropping to $7.8 million from $9.9 million at year-end 2024. This indicates ongoing site restoration. Exploration spending was $1.3 million. There were no reported material one-time events affecting results beyond operational trends already discussed. Dividend payments totaled $1.5 million, meaning payouts exceeded net income for the period.

Looking Forward: Permit Catalysts and Outlook

Management did report progress on the County Line permitting process, describing the Bureau of Land Management as having advanced the Plan of Operations to a 30-day public comment phase. Final approval remains pending, and the timing is uncertain.

The company ended the period with $17.1 million in cash and $26.6 million in working capital at June 30, 2025 but both figures continued to trend lower quarter by quarter. Operating cash flow for the first half of 2025 was negative $4.6 million. No debt is outstanding. The company’s liquidity position remains solid for now, but ongoing cash burn makes permit progress at County Line crucial.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

