Fortitude And HeartSciences Announce Merger To Form Public Zcash Mining Platform; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Fortitude Mining Holdings, Inc. a vertically-integrated digital asset mining platform anchored in Zcash, and HeartSciences Inc. (HSCS) an AI-powered medical technology company, have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction aimed at bringing a leading Zcash mining venture to the public markets. The combined company is expected to operate under the ticker symbol TUDE, pending approval, with the deal targeted to close in the second half of 2026.

HeartSciences CEO Andrew Simpson will continue to lead the healthcare business unit following the merger, while Fortitude CEO Andrea Childs will head the combined company's leadership team.

Fortitude's Z-cash-Focused Mining Platform

Fortitude is currently wholly owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG) and operates a venture mining model focused on high-growth Proof-of-Work digital assets, with Zcash as its primary network.

Zcash, launched in 2016 from Bitcoin's codebase, maintains a fixed 21-million-coin supply and incorporates privacy-preserving shielded transactions designed to support confidential on-chain activity.

Fortitude reported a trailing twelve-month return of more than 1,000% for Zcash as of June 15, 2026. The company began mining ZEC in 2019 and has scaled production to an annualized 157,000 ZEC, or roughly 366 ZEC per day, as of May 31, 2026.

Three-Pillar Operating Model

Fortitude's mining strategy integrates three core components:

-Vertically-Integrated Zcash Strategy: Hardware procurement, infrastructure deployment, and R&D to support low-cost Zcash production and long-term strategic accumulation of ZEC.

-Venture Mining: Targeting high-margin opportunities in early-stage Proof-of-Work protocols where the company has strong conviction, supported by operational expertise developed over years of mining.

-Power Portfolio: Ownership and operation of diversified data-center capacity backed by long-term power contracts, with a focus on disciplined acquisitions and greenfield development to reduce costs and enhance returns.

Transaction Outlook

The companies stated that the merger will position Fortitude as the first publicly traded venture-mining platform with a track record of identifying early-stage Proof-of-Work opportunities.

HSCS has traded between $1.63 and $6.47 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $1.77, down 3.80%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $2.83, up 60.45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.