Fortis's Preference Shares, Series H, Cross 3% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRH shares, versus FTS:
Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H:
In Thursday trading, Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: FTS-PRH.TO) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are up about 0.7%.
