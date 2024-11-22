News & Insights

Fortis' Series J Preference Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

November 22, 2024 — 02:42 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J (TSX: FTS-PRJ.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1876), with shares changing hands as low as $19.75 on the day. As of last close, FTS.PRJ was trading at a 20.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRJ shares, versus FTS:

Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J:

In Friday trading, Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J (TSX: FTS-PRJ.TO) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are up about 0.9%.

