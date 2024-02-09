News & Insights

Markets

Fortis Q4 Adj. Profit Slightly Rises

February 09, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS, FTS.TO) reported fourth quarter net earnings of C$381 million, or C$0.78 per share, compared to C$370 million or C$0.77 per share for the same period in 2022. The company said the increase was due to rate base growth, higher retail revenue in Arizona due to new customer rates at TEP, and the new cost of capital parameters at FortisBC. Adjusted net earnings were C$350 million, or C$0.72 per common share compared to C$347 million or C$0.72 per share. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fortis expects long-term growth in rate base will drive earnings that support dividend growth guidance of 4-6% annually through 2028.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.