Fortis Q3 Profit Rises, Tops Estimates; Announcess New 2023-2027 Capital Plan

(RTTNews) - Electric and gas utility Fortis Inc. (FTS, FTS.TO) reported Friday that its third-quarter net earnings attributable to equity shareholders was C$326 million or C$0.68 per share, compared to C$295 million or C$0.63 per share last year.

Adjusted third-quarter net earnings were C$341 million or C$0.71 per share, compared to C$300 million or C$0.64 per share in 2021.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company increased fourth-quarter common share dividend by approximately 6 percent.

The company announced annual dividend growth guidance of 4-6 percent, and the guidance period has been extended through 2027.

Further, the company announced its new 2023-2027 capital plan of C$22.3 billion, the largest in its history, and C$2.3 billion higher than the previous five-year plan.

The C$22.3 billion five-year capital plan is expected to increase midyear rate base from C$34.0 billion in 2022 to C$46.1 billion by 2027, translating into a five-year compound annual growth rate of 6.2 percent.

