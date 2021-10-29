Fortis Q3 Profit Rises, Adj. EPS Meets View; Announces New 5-year Capital Investment Plan

(RTTNews) - Electric and gas utility company Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) reported Friday that its third-quarter net earnings attributable to equity shareholders was C$295 million, up 3 percent from last year's C$292 million.

Earnings per share were C$0.63, consistent with the same period in 2020.

Adjusted net earnings were C$300 million, compared to C$302 million a year ago. Adjusted net earnings per share were C$0.64, compared to C$0.65 last year.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of C$0.64 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company said its long-term outlook remains unchanged.

Further, the company announced its new five-year, 2022-2026, capital investment plan of C$20 billion, representing 6 percent rate base growth.

The C$20 billion five-year capital plan is expected to increase midyear rate base from C$31.2 billion in 2021 to C$41.6 billion by 2026, translating into a five-year compound annual growth rate of approximately 6 percent.

In comparison to the prior five-year plan, the 2022-2026 capital plan includes $1 billion of additional capital investment at the company's regulated utilities, largely reflecting customer growth.

The expected growth will support the delivery of cleaner energy and advance its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 75 percent by 2035.

Fortis expects long-term growth in rate base will support earnings growth and the annual dividend growth guidance of approximately 6 percent through 2025.

