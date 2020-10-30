Fortis Q3 Profit Declines; Adj. EPS Misses View - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Electric and gas utility Fortis Inc. (FTS, FTS.TO) reported third quarter net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders of C$292 million, up from C$278 million in the prior-year quarter.

On an adjusted basis, net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders were C$302 million or C$0.65 per share, compared to C$287 million or C$0.66 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.66, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

While uncertainty exists due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the corporation's long-term outlook remains unchanged.

Fortis expects long-term growth in rate base will support earnings and dividend growth. The corporation is targeting average annual dividend growth of approximately 6% through 2025.

