Fortis Q2 26 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on July 31, 2026, to discuss Q2 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.fortisinc.com/investors/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 1.833.821.0229. (US) or 1.647.846.2371. (International)

For a replay call, dial 1.855.669.9658 or 1.412.317.0088 access code 3388126#

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