Fortis Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS, FTS.TO) reported first quarter net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders of C$312 million, or C$0.67 per share, compared to C$311 million, or C$0.72 per share, for the same period in 2019.

On an adjusted basis, first quarter net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders were C$315 million, or C$0.68 per share, compared to C$316 million, or C$0.74 per share, for the same period in 2019.

The capital plan is progressing with $1.2 billion, or 28% of the $4.3 billion 2020 capital plan, spent during the first quarter. Currently, the Corporation does not expect any material change in the 2020 capital plan; however, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on forecast capital expenditures will continue to be evaluated.

