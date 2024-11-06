Fortis price target raised to C$63 from C$62 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Patrick Kenny raised the firm’s price target on Fortis (FTS) to C$63 from C$62 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FTS:
- Fortis downgraded to Market Perform on valuation at Raymond James
- Fortis Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Investment Plans
- Fortis downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
- Fortis Reports Earnings Boost and Unveils Major Capital Plan
- Fortis reports Q3 adjusted EPS C$0.85 vs. C$0.84 last year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.