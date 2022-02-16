Fortis' Preference Shares, Series J Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J (TSX: FTS-PRJ.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1876), with shares changing hands as low as $23.70 on the day. As of last close, FTS.PRJ was trading at a 4.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRJ shares, versus FTS:

Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J:

In Wednesday trading, Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J (TSX: FTS-PRJ.TO) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are up about 0.4%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.