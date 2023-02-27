Fortis' Preference Shares, Series J, Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J (TSX: FTS-PRJ.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1876), with shares changing hands as low as $19.74 on the day. As of last close, FTS.PRJ was trading at a 20.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRJ shares, versus FTS:
Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J (TSX: FTS-PRJ.TO) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are up about 0.2%.
Also see: Institutional Holders of ARWA
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ERTH
NLOK YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.