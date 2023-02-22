Markets

Fortis' Preference Shares, Series H Crosses Above 3.5% Yield Territory

February 22, 2023 — 04:35 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: FTS-PRH.TO) were yielding above the 3.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.4588), with shares changing hands as low as $13.00 on the day. As of last close, FTS.PRH was trading at a 47.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRH shares, versus FTS:

Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H:

In Wednesday trading, Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: FTS-PRH.TO) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are up about 0.2%.

