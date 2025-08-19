Fortis' Preference Shares, Series H, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRH shares, versus FTS:
Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H:
In Tuesday trading, Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: FTS-PRH.TO) is currently up about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are up about 0.6%.
