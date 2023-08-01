Fortis' Preference Shares, Series H, Cross 3.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: FTS-PRH.TO) were yielding above the 3.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.4588), with shares changing hands as low as $12.88 on the day. As of last close, FTS.PRH was trading at a 47.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRH shares, versus FTS:

Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H:

In Tuesday trading, Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: FTS-PRH.TO) is currently down about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are off about 0.6%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.