Fortis' Preference Shares, Series G Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series G (TSX: FTS-PRG.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0982), with shares changing hands as low as $18.11 on the day. As of last close, FTS.PRG was trading at a 26.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRG shares, versus FTS:
Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series G:
In Thursday trading, Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series G (TSX: FTS-PRG.TO) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are off about 0.1%.
