Markets

Fortis' Preference Shares, Series G, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, shares of Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series G (TSX: FTS-PRG.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0982), with shares changing hands as low as $19.77 on the day. As of last close, FTS.PRG was trading at a 20.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRG shares, versus FTS:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series G:

FTS.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series G (TSX: FTS-PRG.TO) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are up about 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular