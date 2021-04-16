Fortis' Preference Shares, Series G, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series G (TSX: FTS-PRG.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0982), with shares changing hands as low as $19.77 on the day. As of last close, FTS.PRG was trading at a 20.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRG shares, versus FTS:

Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series G:

In Friday trading, Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series G (TSX: FTS-PRG.TO) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are up about 0.2%.

