Fortis' Preference Shares, Series F Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2252), with shares changing hands as low as $22.17 on the day. As of last close, FTS.PRF was trading at a 8.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRF shares, versus FTS:

Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F:

In Monday trading, Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are up about 0.1%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.