Fortis' Preference Shares, Series F, Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2252), with shares changing hands as low as $20.20 on the day. As of last close, FTS.PRF was trading at a 17.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRF shares, versus FTS:
Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F:
In Tuesday trading, Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are down about 1.3%.
