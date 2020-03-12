Fortis' PREFERENCE SERIES J Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J (TSX: FTS-PRJ.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1876), with shares changing hands as low as $21.50 on the day. As of last close, FTS.PRJ was trading at a 11.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRJ shares, versus FTS:

Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J:

In Thursday trading, Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J (TSX: FTS-PRJ.TO) is currently off about 2.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are down about 9.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.