Fortis' Preference Series H Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: FTS-PRH.TO) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.4588), with shares changing hands as low as $10.67 on the day. As of last close, FTS.PRH was trading at a 57.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRH shares, versus FTS:

Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H:

In Thursday trading, Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: FTS-PRH.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are down about 0.8%.

