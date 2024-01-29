News & Insights

Markets

Fortis' Preference Series F Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

January 29, 2024 — 02:06 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2252), with shares changing hands as low as $20.22 on the day. As of last close, FTS.PRF was trading at a 18.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRF shares, versus FTS:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F:

FTS.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO) is currently up about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are up about 0.4%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:
 SGE Historical Stock Prices
 MLM shares outstanding history
 GEOS Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.