Fortis Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$394 million, or C$0.81 per share. This compares with C$326 million, or C$0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fortis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$411 million or C$0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fortis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$394 Mln. vs. C$326 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.81 vs. C$0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.81

