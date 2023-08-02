News & Insights

Markets

Fortis Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

August 02, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$294 million, or C$0.61 per share. This compares with C$284 million, or C$0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Fortis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$302 million or C$0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fortis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$294 Mln. vs. C$284 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.61 vs. C$0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.61

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.