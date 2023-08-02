Fortis Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$294 million, or C$0.61 per share. This compares with C$284 million, or C$0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Fortis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$302 million or C$0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fortis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$294 Mln. vs. C$284 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.61 vs. C$0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.61

