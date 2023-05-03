Fortis Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$437 million, or C$0.90 per share. This compares with C$350 million, or C$0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fortis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$439 million or C$0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fortis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$437 Mln. vs. C$350 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.90 vs. C$0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.82

