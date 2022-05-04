Fortis Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$350 million, or C$0.74 per share. This compares with C$355 million, or C$0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fortis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$369 million or C$0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fortis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$350 Mln. vs. C$355 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.74 vs. C$0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.60

