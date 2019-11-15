Fortis Inc. (FTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Fortis Inc. (FTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.363 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.45, the dividend yield is 3.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTS was $40.45, representing a -5.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.80 and a 27.2% increase over the 52 week low of $31.80.

FTS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). FTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports FTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.14%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FTS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV)

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL)

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CIL with an increase of 4.08% over the last 100 days. IDLV has the highest percent weighting of FTS at 0.71%.

