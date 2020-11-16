Fortis Inc. (FTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Fortis Inc. (FTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.377 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.34, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTS was $41.34, representing a -7.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.72 and a 44.6% increase over the 52 week low of $28.59.

FTS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). FTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports FTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.67%, compared to an industry average of -1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FTS as a top-10 holding:

AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (GLIF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GLIF with an increase of 3.88% over the last 100 days.

