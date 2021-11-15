Fortis Inc. (FTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Fortis Inc. (FTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.424 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.34% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.75, the dividend yield is 3.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTS was $44.75, representing a -4.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.02 and a 16.26% increase over the 52 week low of $38.49.

FTS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). FTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.06. Zacks Investment Research reports FTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.18%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fts Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FTS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDLV with an increase of 3.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FTS at 0.79%.

