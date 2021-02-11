Fortis Inc. (FTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Fortis Inc. (FTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.386 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.39% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTS was $40.81, representing a -8.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.72 and a 42.74% increase over the 52 week low of $28.59.

FTS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). FTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports FTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.96%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

