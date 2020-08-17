Fortis Inc. (FTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Fortis Inc. (FTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.356 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.01% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.26, the dividend yield is 3.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTS was $40.26, representing a -9.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.72 and a 40.82% increase over the 52 week low of $28.59.

FTS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). FTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports FTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.35%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FTS as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL)

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ)

AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (GLIF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GLIF with an increase of 23.97% over the last 100 days. CIL has the highest percent weighting of FTS at 0.37%.

