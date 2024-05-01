News & Insights

Fortis Inc. Announces Advance In Q1 Income

May 01, 2024

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$459 million, or C$0.93 per share. This compares with C$437 million, or C$0.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fortis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$459 million or C$0.93 per share for the period.

Fortis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$459 Mln. vs. C$437 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.93 vs. C$0.90 last year.

