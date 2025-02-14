Fortis Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$396 million, or C$0.79 per share. This compares with C$381 million, or C$0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fortis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$416 million or C$0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fortis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$396 Mln. vs. C$381 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.79 vs. C$0.78 last year.

