Fortis Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$420 million, or C$0.85 per share. This compares with C$394 million, or C$0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fortis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$420 million or C$0.85 per share for the period.

Fortis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

