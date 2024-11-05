News & Insights

Fortis Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

November 05, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$420 million, or C$0.85 per share. This compares with C$394 million, or C$0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fortis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$420 million or C$0.85 per share for the period.

Fortis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$420 Mln. vs. C$394 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.85 vs. C$0.81 last year.

