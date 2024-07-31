Fortis Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$331 million, or C$0.67 per share. This compares with C$294 million, or C$0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Fortis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fortis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$331 Mln. vs. C$294 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.67 vs. C$0.61 last year.

