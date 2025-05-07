Fortis Inc. Profit Rises In Q1, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$499 million, or C$1.00 per share. This compares with C$459 million, or C$0.93 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to C$3.338 billion from C$3.118 billion last year.

Fortis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$499 Mln. vs. C$459 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.00 vs. C$0.93 last year. -Revenue: C$3.338 Bln vs. C$3.118 Bln last year.

