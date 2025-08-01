Markets

Fortis Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

August 01, 2025 — 07:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$384 million, or C$0.76 per share. This compares with C$331 million, or C$0.67 per share, last year.

Fortis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$384 Mln. vs. C$331 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.76 vs. C$0.67 last year.

This increase in earnings was driven by rate base growth across our utilities, including earnings associated with FortisBC Energy's investment in the Eagle Mountain Pipeline project, as well as higher earnings at Central Hudson due to the reset of revenue requirement effective July 1, 2024, and the timing of operating expenses in 2025.

The higher U.S. dollar-to-Canadian dollar exchange rate also favorably impacted the results.

