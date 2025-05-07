Fortis Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$558 million, or C$1.00 per share. This compares with C$512 million, or C$0.93 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to C$3.338 billion from C$3.118 billion last year.

Fortis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$558 Mln. vs. C$512 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.00 vs. C$0.93 last year. -Revenue: C$3.338 Bln vs. C$3.118 Bln last year.

