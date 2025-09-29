Fortis Healthcare (BSE:532843) Price Target Increased by 17.31% to 973.76

The average one-year price target for Fortis Healthcare (BSE:532843) has been revised to ₹ 973.76 / share. This is an increase of 17.31% from the prior estimate of ₹ 830.09 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 554.93 to a high of ₹ 1,101.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.63% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 677.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortis Healthcare. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 9.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532843 is 0.18%, an increase of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 40,392K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,048K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,934K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532843 by 13.46% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,408K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,284K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532843 by 8.45% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,838K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,776K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532843 by 10.23% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 2,796K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,952K shares , representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532843 by 5.39% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,436K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

