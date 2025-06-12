Is Fortis (FTS) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Fortis (FTS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fortis is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 106 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fortis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTS' full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FTS has gained about 14.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of 7.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Fortis is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Tele2 (TLTZY) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 49.4%.

For Tele2, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Fortis belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.1% so far this year, meaning that FTS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Tele2, however, belongs to the Wireline Non-US industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #93. The industry has moved -23.8% so far this year.

Fortis and Tele2 could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

