Fortis (FTS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.03, changing hands as low as $39.97 per share. Fortis Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.59 per share, with $44.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.91.

