Fortis (FTS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fortis Inc (TSX: FTS.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.25, changing hands as high as $54.32 per share. Fortis Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTS's low point in its 52 week range is $49.82 per share, with $62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.