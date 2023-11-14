Fortis First Preference Shares, Series F Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 11/16/23, Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3063, payable on 12/1/23. As a percentage of FTS.PRF's recent share price of $18.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of FTS.PRF to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when FTS.PRF shares open for trading on 11/16/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.53%.
As of last close, FTS.PRF was trading at a 24.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRF shares, versus FTS:
Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3063 on Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F:
In Tuesday trading, Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are trading flat.
