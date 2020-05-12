Fortis First Preference Shares, Series F About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 5/14/20, Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3063, payable on 6/1/20. As a percentage of FTS.PRF's recent share price of $23.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of FTS.PRF to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when FTS.PRF shares open for trading on 5/14/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.28%.

As of last close, FTS.PRF was trading at a 7.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRF shares, versus FTS:

Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3063 on Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F:

In Tuesday trading, Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are trading flat.

