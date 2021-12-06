Fortis Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FTS

In trading on Monday, shares of Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.52, changing hands as high as $44.70 per share. Fortis Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTS's low point in its 52 week range is $38.49 per share, with $47.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.67.

