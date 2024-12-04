Fortis Announces 2025 First Quarter Dividend Details

Fortis (TSE:FTS) has released an update.
Fortis Inc. has declared dividends for its first quarter of 2025, payable on March 1, with varying amounts for different series of preference shares and a common share dividend of $0.615. This dividend announcement highlights Fortis’ commitment to returning value to its shareholders while benefiting from tax credits. The company remains a leader in the North American regulated utility sector with substantial revenues and assets.
