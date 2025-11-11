Fortis Advisors Loads Up COWG With 104,000 Shares

Key Points

Initiated 104,178 shares, increasing reported assets by $3,781,648.

Transaction accounts for 2.127% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade position: 104,178 shares valued at $3,781,648.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Fortis Advisors, LLC reported a new holding in Pacer Funds Trust - Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG), purchasing 104,178 shares, as disclosed in a November 7, 2025, SEC filing. The position was valued at $3.78 million at quarter's end, corresponding to 2.13% of the fund’s reported U.S. equity assets. The fund held 123 reportable positions after this trade, with total 13F assets of $177.78 million.

What else to know

This is a new position for Fortis Advisors, LLC, representing 2.13% of 13F assets after the filing.

Top holdings after the filing: BATS:VUSB: $17.10 million (9.8% of AUM). NYSEARCA:DBND: $9.71 million (5.5% of AUM). NYSEARCA:BSV: $7.14 million (4.1% of AUM). NASDAQ:EMXC: $6.50 million (3.7% of AUM). BATS:ICOW: $6.43 million (3.7% of AUM).

As of November 10, 2025, shares were priced at $36.16, up 9.11% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 6.2 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-7) $35.11 Dividend yield 0.28% 1-year total return 10.55%

Company snapshot

Employs a rules-based investment strategy targeting U.S. large-cap companies with above-average free cash flow margins, aiming to provide exposure to growth leaders with strong cash generation.

Portfolio primarily consists of large-cap equities traded in the United States, with at least 80% of assets allocated to qualifying securities as defined by the index methodology.

Structured as a non-diversified ETF, the fund is designed for investors seeking focused exposure to high free cash flow companies in the large-cap segment.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is a passively managed exchange-traded fund with a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, providing investors with targeted exposure to U.S. large-cap companies demonstrating superior free cash flow margins. The fund's systematic approach emphasizes quality and growth potential by screening for firms with robust cash generation.

By concentrating on large, cash-generative businesses, the ETF aims to deliver competitive returns while maintaining a disciplined portfolio construction. Its methodology and focus on free cash flow differentiate it from broad market large-cap funds, offering a distinct investment profile for institutional and sophisticated investors.

Foolish take

Fortis has taken a relatively large position in the Pacer ETF. Even though it represents just a 2% stake, this has become a top-20 position in the Fortis portfolio of 123 holdings.

In buying the Pacer US Large Cap ETF, it acquires some notable high-growth tech names. The fund's largest holding is Palantir, though AppLovin, Broadcom, and Nvidia are also among the fund's top 10 holdings. While the fund invests in numerous industries, about 59% of its assets are in technology stocks.

Additionally, adding shares of this Pacer ETF might prove to be a prudent decision. Although it has lagged the S&P 500 over the past year, it has largely kept pace with the index since the fund's inception in December 2022.

Considering the fund's performance, the Pacer ETF is likely a solid choice for Fortis. Although it is not likely to stand out in Fortis's Fund, it appears on track to help Fortis's portfolio generate steady growth over time.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets reported by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings, showing holdings of certain securities.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Rules-based investment strategy: An approach using predefined criteria or algorithms to select and manage investments, minimizing human discretion.

Free cash flow margin: A company's free cash flow divided by its revenue, indicating efficiency in generating cash from sales.

Non-diversified ETF: An exchange-traded fund that invests in fewer securities, increasing exposure to specific sectors or companies.

Large-cap: Refers to companies with a large market capitalization, typically over $10 billion.

Passively managed: Investment approach tracking a specific index or rules, rather than actively selecting securities.

Portfolio construction: The process of selecting and weighting assets to achieve specific investment objectives.

Systematic approach: An investment method based on consistent, repeatable processes or rules rather than subjective judgment.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.