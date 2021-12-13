Fortinet's (NASDAQ:FTNT) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Fortinet's (NASDAQ:FTNT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fortinet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$600m ÷ (US$6.0b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Fortinet has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Software industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fortinet compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fortinet.

How Are Returns Trending?

Fortinet is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 199% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Fortinet thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Fortinet has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 1,017% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

