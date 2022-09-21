Fortinet's (NASDAQ:FTNT) investors will be pleased with their fantastic 578% return over the last five years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Don't believe it? Then look at the Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) share price. It's 578% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. In the last week shares have slid back 2.1%. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Fortinet managed to grow its earnings per share at 63% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 47% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 59.40.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:FTNT Earnings Per Share Growth September 21st 2022

We know that Fortinet has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Fortinet will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

The total return of 15% received by Fortinet shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -16%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 47% per year over half a decade. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fortinet better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Fortinet (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

